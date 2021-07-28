play
Tokyo Olympics: Team GB win gold in 4x200m freestyle relay swim

Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and James GuyGetty Images
Swimmers Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and James Guy got the gold!

Team GB won another gold in the Olympic swimming with a victory in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay race.

The four man team of 200m champion Tom Dean, silver medallist Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards came within 0.03 seconds of the world record in a stunning performance.

The four Brits won in six minutes and 58.58 seconds - an impressive 3.23secs clear of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Australia claimed the bronze medal.

Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew RichardsGetty Images
The British quartet of Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards dominated the race

Great Britain were favourites going into the race having qualified fastest and they produced the goods in the final.

The victory means Tom Dean became the first British male swimmer to win two golds at the same Olympic Games since 1908.

It is also the first time in 113 years that Great Britain have won three swimming gold medals at an Olympics.

James Guy, who put Britain into pole position with his strong second leg, shed tears as Scott brought the team home.

James Guy and Tom DeanGetty Images
James Guy (left, with Tom Dean) showed his emotion as Great Britain's victory was confirmed

He won silver in the event in Rio four years ago and was overwhelmed after finally securing his first Olympic gold.

"After 25 years to do it, finally, it's very emotional. It's a dream come true," Guy told the BBC.

Scott said: "I think this is really special, with those boys - but we are a bit gutted we didn't get the world record!"

What happened elsewhere for Team GB?
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack BeaumontGetty Images

Great Britain's rowers won their first Olympic men's quadruple sculls medal as Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont claimed silver in a tight race.

The British crew held off late charges from Australia and Poland, sparking celebrations on the water.

It was Britain's first rowing medal in these Games.

However, Britain failed to win a sixth straight Olympic gold in the men's four as they finished fourth.

While in the men's rugby sevens, Team GB dropped into the bronze medal match after a 29-7 defeat by New Zealand in semi-finals.

