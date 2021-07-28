play
Watch Newsround

The Simpsons: Kristen Bell to star in a musical episode

Last updated at 11:27
comments
View Comments (3)
The Simpsons20th Century Fox
The Simpsons are back, but this time with some help from a familiar voice...

The Simpsons is going to kick off season 33 with their first all-musical-episode with the help of someone pretty suited to singing - Kristen Bell, AKA, Elsa from Frozen!

"The premiere this year is the most musical episode we've ever done" said the show's executive producer, Matt Selman.

"It's like a Broadway musical of an episode, with all original songs, and we've got Kristen Bell playing the role of Marge's singing voice. We all love Marge's voice, but this is the singing voice that's different, let's just say" the producer revealed at their Comic-Con panel.

Kristen BellGetty Images
Kristen Bell is known for her roles in Frozen 1 and 2, but now she is set to join The Simpsons!
The Simpsons welcomes Kristen Bell

The Simpsons has been on our television screens since 1989 and they are now about to kick off their 33rd season with a bang.

The episode will contain original songs for the show, and they will be performed by Kristen Bell, who you may already know as the voice of Elsa from Frozen 1 and its sequel Frozen 2.

Kristen Bell performed her own songs in those films and has also starred in Broadway shows - musicals that are performed in front of a live audience, so she knows a thing or two when it comes to singing.

The Simpsons have had music in the show before, but Kristen Bell's episode "The Star of the Backstage" will be the show's first episode to feature musical numbers throughout.

Are you a fan of The Simpsons? If so - make sure you take our quiz and tell us how well you did in the comments.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Homer Simpson singsFox Fast
The episode will be the first all-musical episode for the show
What to expect

Speaking at the Comic-Con panel, The Simpsons Season 33 and Beyond, executive producer Matt Selmon told fans what to expect from the first-time musical episode.

He explained that after Marge remembers her time as a stage manager of her high school musical, "Y2K: The Millennium Bug", she will decide to restage it once again 20 years later.

Things will get tricky for Marge, after an old nemesis comes back to town and she realises that her memories weren't what she thought they were.

The episode will have lots of singing from Marge (the voice of Kristen) as she flashes back through times in her life, but don't expect to hear Marge's usual crooked voice.

'The only place Marge sang beautifully was in her head, so she has a magical inside singing voice that only we can hear. When she sings, it comes out beautiful, like Kristen Bell", Matt explained.

More like this

simpsons.

The Simpsons: Check out this family's hilarious video

The Simpsons
play
1:14

The Simpsons celebrates 25 years on our TV screens

animal-crossing-simpsons

Animal Crossing: Watch this YouTuber recreate The Simpsons intro in the game

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • 8/8 :)

  • oooh! I watch the simpsons!

  • I can’t wait for Kristen Bell to be in the simpsons!

Top Stories

Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and James Guy

Gold 'dream come true' for Team GB's 4x200m freestyle swim team

comments
11
Simone Biles during the women's team final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles withdraws from events to prioritise 'mental wellness'

comments
34
The silhouette of a hand holding a smartphone is seen in front of the Instagram logo

Why Instagram has changed its rules for under-16s

comments
11
Newsround Home