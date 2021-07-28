The Simpsons: Kristen Bell to star in a musical episode

20th Century Fox The Simpsons are back, but this time with some help from a familiar voice...

The Simpsons is going to kick off season 33 with their first all-musical-episode with the help of someone pretty suited to singing - Kristen Bell, AKA, Elsa from Frozen!

"The premiere this year is the most musical episode we've ever done" said the show's executive producer, Matt Selman.

"It's like a Broadway musical of an episode, with all original songs, and we've got Kristen Bell playing the role of Marge's singing voice. We all love Marge's voice, but this is the singing voice that's different, let's just say" the producer revealed at their Comic-Con panel.

Getty Images Kristen Bell is known for her roles in Frozen 1 and 2, but now she is set to join The Simpsons!

The Simpsons welcomes Kristen Bell

The Simpsons has been on our television screens since 1989 and they are now about to kick off their 33rd season with a bang.

The episode will contain original songs for the show, and they will be performed by Kristen Bell, who you may already know as the voice of Elsa from Frozen 1 and its sequel Frozen 2.

Kristen Bell performed her own songs in those films and has also starred in Broadway shows - musicals that are performed in front of a live audience, so she knows a thing or two when it comes to singing.

The Simpsons have had music in the show before, but Kristen Bell's episode "The Star of the Backstage" will be the show's first episode to feature musical numbers throughout.

Fox Fast The episode will be the first all-musical episode for the show

What to expect

Speaking at the Comic-Con panel, The Simpsons Season 33 and Beyond, executive producer Matt Selmon told fans what to expect from the first-time musical episode.

He explained that after Marge remembers her time as a stage manager of her high school musical, "Y2K: The Millennium Bug", she will decide to restage it once again 20 years later.

Things will get tricky for Marge, after an old nemesis comes back to town and she realises that her memories weren't what she thought they were.

The episode will have lots of singing from Marge (the voice of Kristen) as she flashes back through times in her life, but don't expect to hear Marge's usual crooked voice.

'The only place Marge sang beautifully was in her head, so she has a magical inside singing voice that only we can hear. When she sings, it comes out beautiful, like Kristen Bell", Matt explained.