Pokémon :Netflix developing new live-action series

Last updated at 15:10
ash-and-pikachu.The pokmeon company

Netflix is working on a live-action Pokémon series.

It's in the very early stages of development at the moment with sources saying an executive producer has started work with a team of writers.

There are already plenty of Pokémon series on Netflix, including Indigo League, Pokémon Journeys and Sun and Moon.

But we want to know what YOU think of a live-action series? If it does get made, would you watch it? Let us know in the comments below.

pokemon-japanese-movie-poster.The Pokemon Company
The first Pokémon movie made was called Pocket Monsters the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back

Pokémon turned 25 earlier this year and it's a huge franchise from the games, to the TV series and the trading cards.

The original TV series started in 1997, which followed Ash Ketchum on his journey to become a Pokémon master with his companion, Pikachu.

Although there have been many TV episodes and films, only one movie was live-action, Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds.

This latest project is still in its early stage and Netflix hasn't released any information about it yet.

Netflix is clearly a big fan of gaming, as earlier this month it announced it'll be heading into the gaming market.

The streaming platform said it wanted to expand and that the games would be included in members Netflix subscription.

Don't forget to let us know in the comments if you'd watch the new series.

