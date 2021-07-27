A meteor has been seen in the night sky above Norway

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: Large meteor lights up sky in Norway

Check out this video footage of a meteor that was seen lighting up the night sky over Norway.

People who saw the fireball say they heard bangs and saw flashes on Sunday night, but although it was loud no one has been reported hurt.

The meteor has been described as "spooky" rather than dangerous, by Marten Bilet, who works at the Norwegian Meteor Network.

The Norwegian Meteor Network says it could be seen in the sky for at least 5 seconds at 01:00am (23:00pm UK time) and could be seen over large parts of southern Scandinavia.

Experts are still looking for the space rock, but they believe it may have landed in a forest near Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Getty Images Have you ever seen a shooting star? Well these are actually meteors that are burning up in our atmosphere

What is a meteor?

There are lots (and we mean lots) of rocks that travel through space - these are known as meteoroids.

When these rocks enters Earth's atmosphere and burns up, they are then known as meteors, and if one makes it way to the ground it is then known as a meteorite.

The meteor seen over Norway is thought to have weighed at least 10 kilograms.

Researchers also think that the meteor travelled at about 35,500mph!

Meteorites are no stranger to Earth, check out this video footage of a meteor shooting across the sky, caught on doorbells in the UK.

Getty Images A time lapse of a meteor shower

Where is the meteor now?

People are trying to find the meteorite in a wooded area called Finnemarka, which is 40 miles west of Oslo.

Meteorite expert Morten Bilet, said: "We can only hope that it has hit a tree that slowed it down, hit a soft surface and dug into the ground, or landed in water or a bog."

It's going to be a tricky task for the team who are now attempting to find the meteorite, as the Finnemarka nature reserve is 430 square metres and has no roads.

"We need a few days to do our mathematical calculations. We will use video from different cameras to determine the meteor's direction, drop angle, start height and end height. Then, maybe we will be able to narrow down the crash area to one or two square kilometres", Morten Bilet said.

Was the Meteor dangerous?

Though the meteor lit up the sky and made a loud bang when hitting the ground, there has been no damage or injuries reported, the Norwegian police have said.

Morten Bilet believes that the meteor probably hit our solar system's asteroid belt as it was travelling between Mars and Jupiter.

Norwegian astronomer Vegard Rekaa spoke with the BBC, and said that "whilst not very large, the meteor was special because so many people either heard or saw it".