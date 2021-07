It might have been 3am in Maidenhead, but nothing was stopping Tom Dean's friends and family from enjoying his amazing victory.

They certainly weren't afraid to show their full support! Turn your sound ON for this, but maybe keep the volume low!

21-year-old Tom Dean won Britain's fourth gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m men's freestyle swimming event.

He won in one minute 44.22 seconds, a British record in his his first Olympic Games.