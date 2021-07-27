EPIC celebrations from the Olympic Games!

Al Bello / Getty Images Team GB divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee celebrated their gold-medal-winning performance on Monday

The Tokyo Olympic Games are well underway and gold, silver and bronze medals are being won left, right and centre.

Emotions are running high, palms are sweaty, the leader board is all to play for - it's getting very exciting!

And if you're rooting for a particular country or athlete it can be a BIG cause for celebration if they win.

So, we wanted to show you some of the MEGA-celebrations that have taken the world by storm. Check them out below.

Australian swim coach goes WILD

WATCH: Australian swim coach's EPIC celebration goes viral

First up, Dean Boxall...take a bow!

Imagine having a sports coach as supportive as this guy!

He has found internet fame after his wild celebration was caught on camera.

Boxall was cheering on Australian Ariarne Titmus who swam to victory at the women's 400m freestyle on Monday.

"That's just the way Dean is," Titmus explained. "He's very passionate about what he does - he really becomes quite animated." Fair enough!

Tom Dean's family and friends' jump for joy

WATCH: Tom Dean's family and friends' probably sound a little croaky today after their LOUD celebration!

This is what an Olympic gold medal means!

Tom Dean's family and friends stayed up until 3am to watch him win the 200m men's freestyle swimming event and their reaction was priceless.

They certainly weren't afraid to show their full support. Turn your sound ON for this, but maybe keep the volume low!

21-year-old Tom Dean won Britain's fourth gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m men's freestyle swimming event.

He won in one minute 44.22 seconds, a British record in his his first Olympic Games.

Dean finished just 0.04 seconds ahead of his team-mate, GB's Duncan Scott who took silver.

It is the first time since 1908 that two male British swimmers have finished on the Olympic podium together.

Tom Daley's emotional gold

Getty Images Team GB diver Tom Daley cried tears of joy after winning a gold medal on Monday

On Monday, divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee won the men's synchronised 10m platform event.

It was a particularly big moment for Daley as he was just a 14-year-old when he made it to his first Olympic Games back in 2008. Now, aged 27, he has finally won his first gold medal.

When he was on the podium receiving the gold medal, Daley began to cry tears of joy, and we don't blame him! All those years of effort have paid off!

After winning Daley said: "I've been diving now for 20 years, it's my fourth Olympic Games and lots of people probably would have counted me out of this Olympics being the older person.

"But I'm in the best shape both physically and mentally and with the support of Matty coming into this competition."