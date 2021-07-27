Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles pulls out of team finals due to injury

Reuters

Simone Biles has pulled out of the women's gymnastic team finals at the Tokyo Olympics for medical reasons.

Biles had a rocky start in the final and left the arena after scoring 13.766 on the vault which is her lowest score on that apparatus in her Olympic career.

USA Gymnastics posted a statement on Twitter: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Getty Images

Biles, 24, is the most successful US gymnast of all time. At the last Games in Rio Biles won an impressive four gold medals and one bronze medal.

Biles is still due to compete on Thursday in the individual finals, where she will try to become the first woman to retain the Olympic all-around title since 1968.