Tokyo Olympics 2020: Dean and Scott win swimming gold and silver for Team GB

Swimmer Tom Dean won Britain's fourth gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m men's freestyle swimming event.

He won in one minute 44.22 seconds, a British record in his his first Olympic Games.

Dean finished just 0.04 seconds ahead of his team-mate, GB's Duncan Scott who took the silver.

It is the first time since 1908 that two male British swimmers have finished on the Olympic podium together.

Freestyle means competitors can use any swimming style other than backstroke, breaststroke, or butterfly. Front crawl is the fastest swimming stroke and is the most common stroke used in freestyle competitions.

Dean, who is 21, had a difficult build-up to the Tokyo Games after getting ill catching coronavirus twice last year. He said it was the "stuff of dreams" to win gold.

"When I was sitting in my flat in isolation, an Olympic gold seemed a million miles off," he said.

"It is a real honour. I watched the flag go up and the anthems be played, it is the stuff of dreams."

The two British team mates high-fived before sharing a hug after the medal wins were confirmed.

Team GB's Adam Peaty - who won a historic 100m breaststroke gold on Monday - cheered on Dean and Scott from the stands.

More medals for Team GB

Just 12 weeks ago Taylor-Brown was on crutches after an injury and had to prove she was fit enough to compete a week before flying out to Japan.

After overcoming her injury she had to recover from more setbacks during the bike section of the race, when a tyre puncture left her well behind the leaders.

"It could have been taken away from me, but I proved that I was fit, I was ready to go, I did more than they asked me to do," she said after taking the silver medal.

A triathlon includes a running swimming and cycling section for athletes to complete. Flora Duffy, representing Bermuda, came first and won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal.