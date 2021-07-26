play
'My difference doesn't define me'

Working hard to achieve your dreams can be difficult for most and that's why Tilly - who has bionic arms - thinks we shouldn't let anything get in the way of reaching our goals.

Tilly Lockey wears bionic arms that are the first of their type to be medically approved in the UK.

When she's not campaigning for ableism awareness or taking pictures for social media, she's singing her heart out and that's helped her win CBBC's singing competition Got What it Takes!

Shanequa found out everything you need to know.

'My difference doesn't define me'
'My difference doesn't define me'

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?

