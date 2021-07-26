Working hard to achieve your dreams can be difficult for most and that's why Tilly - who has bionic arms - thinks we shouldn't let anything get in the way of reaching our goals.

Tilly Lockey wears bionic arms that are the first of their type to be medically approved in the UK.

When she's not campaigning for ableism awareness or taking pictures for social media, she's singing her heart out and that's helped her win CBBC's singing competition Got What it Takes!

Shanequa found out everything you need to know.