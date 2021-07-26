play
Nasa: Mars Ingenuity helicopter has flown its first mile

Last updated at 12:18
ingenuity-helicopter.NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nasa's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has completed its 10th flight, bringing its total flying distance to one mile!

Ingenuity became the first ever aircraft to make a powered flight on another planet in April - two months after landing on Mars with Nasa's rover Perseverance.

"With the Mars Helicopter's flight success today, we crossed its one-mile total distance flown to date," said Nasa officials in a post on social media.

According to Nasa, this was Ingenuity's 10th and "most complex flight to date", with more than 10 waypoints to hit on it's journey.

Why was this journey so exciting?
ingenuity-map.NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nasa said that Ingenuity's 10th flight took place over an area called "Raised Ridges" on Mars.

It's an area that many scientists find intriguing, and are hoping to visit sometime in the future.

Ingenuity's flight mission began with it climbing to a record height of 12 metres into the air, before continuing to hit the next waypoints.

During it's 165.4 second journey (That's just under 3 minutes) it recorded images of the Raised Ridges which will be analysed by Nasa scientists.

perseverance-ingenuity-rover.NASA/JPL-Caltech
The Ingenuity helicopter has been helping out the Perseverance rover by scouting ahead.

It's not all been plain sailing for the helicopter, who has had a few wobbly missions whilst on the Red Planet.

However, Nasa scientists are very impressed with Ingenuity, and the helicopter has now been on Mars for more than 107 sols (Martian days) - 76 more than it was originally supposed to!

It now helps out the Perseverance rover by scouting ahead to provide a bird's-eye-view, to help engineers to plan safer routes for the rover - that's teamwork!

