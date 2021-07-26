Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley and Matty Lee win diving gold

Getty Images Tom Daley and Matty Lee celebrate their gold medal win

It's another gold medal for team GB as divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee win the men's synchronised 10m platform event.

Tom Daley was only 14-year-old when he made it to his first Olympic Games back in 2008. Now, aged 27, he has finally won his first gold medal at his fourth Olympic Games.

It is 23-year-old Matty Lee's first Olympics and he has won gold.

Earlier, swimmer Adam Peaty won Team GB's first Tokyo Olympics gold medal, in the Men's 100 metre breaststroke final.

Getty Images It doesn't get more synchronised than this!

In a nail-biting final, the pair watched on as Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen of China made their final dive and broke into wild celebrations when it became clear they had ended China's grip on the event, dating back to 2000.

Getty Images

China reached a superb 470.58, but it was not enough after GB's wonderful score of 471.81.

Daley and Lee dived incredibly throughout, moving top of the leader board after four dives, before going on to expertly handle nerves and pressure in their final two routines.

When the final scores appeared on the giant screen, Daley, Lee, their coaches and a score of team-mates could not hide their emotions and burst into celebrations!

Congratulations!