Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty makes history as he wins gold for Team GB

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Swimmer Adam Peaty has won Team GB's first Tokyo Olympics gold medal, in the Men's 100 metre breaststroke final.

As if that wasn't enough - he's also become the first Brit of all time to retain an Olympic swimming title.

He did it in 57.37 seconds, the fifth fastest time of all time, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day three of the games.

Netherlands' Arno Kamminga, the only man other than Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds, took the silver medal while the bronze medal went to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. GB's James Wilby finished fifth.

Fred Lee / Getty Images

Peaty slapped the water and shouted "come on" as he swam to victory.

"It means the world to be me," the 26-year-old, who has recorded the 16 fastest times in the event, told BBC Sport. "It is not about who is the best all year round, it is who is the best on the day. It is about who is adaptable and who wants it more.

"When it comes down to it I am not racing for a time, I am racing myself.

"I want to say thank you to my family, my gorgeous partner and gorgeous son. This victory wasn't mine, it was the British team's and my family and friends'. I am just so relieved."

Fred Lee / Getty Images

He has not lost over this distance in more than seven years and, in addition to his gold in Rio five years ago, Peaty has won the 100m breaststroke at the last three World Championships, has broken the world record five times and is the only man to have ever gone under 57 seconds.

Peaty will now have the chance to win more medals when he competes in the men's 4x100m medley relay and, potentially, the mixed 4x100m medley relay, with the heats for those getting under way later this week.