UK Weather: London flooding caused by heavy rain and storms

Getty Images Flash flooding in London is causing big problems for many trying to travel by car

Parts of London have been hit by severe flash flooding following heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Many roads are blocked by floodwater and eight Underground stations and one Overground station are closed.

The London Fire Brigade has been helping move people to safety, having receives hundreds of calls since Sunday.

People are being advised not to travel and The Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings - for Beverley Brook in Worcester Park and West Barnes.

Chris Date Travel by bus, car and Underground lines has all been affected by the severe flash flooding

How has London been affected by the floods?

The Fire Brigade said it had not received any reports of anyone in serious danger because of the floods.

The Met Office - which forecasts the UK's weather - has issued an amber warning for most of south-east England, with 75 to 100mm (3in to 4in) of rainfall expected to fall in some areas.

A further 14 less severe flood alerts have also been issued, covering most of London and parts of the surrounding counties.

Homes have been flooded and two hospitals in the affected areas are asking people use other emergency departments while they deal with flooding.

PA Media A woman wades through a flooded path in St James's Park in central London

London resident, Eddie Elliot said: "Having been born and raised in London, I have never seen anything quite like it." He added the flooding was the worst he had experienced in the city, saying he'd seen "buses stood broken down in the water".

Police have told drivers not to attempt to drive through the water if they come across a flooded road.

What caused the floods?

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates says that the weather was caused by hot air currents rising up from the Earth's surface (warmed by the recent heatwave) that met cooler air higher up in the atmosphere.

When the warm air and the cool air meet water vapour condenses to creates rain.

These aren't the first floods the Capital has experienced this month, earlier in July parts of London flooded after a month's worth of rain fell in one day.