Tokyo Olympics: First medal win for Team GB as Chelsie Giles wins bronze

Reuters

Chelsie Giles has won Team GB's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics with bronze in women's judo.

The 24-year-old from Coventry beat Switzerland's Fabienne Kocher in the -52kg event.

After thrashing Macedonia's Arbresha Rexhepi and Morocco's Soumiya Iraoui she reached the quarter-final, where she was beaten by Japan's Uta Abe.

She was given another chance to claim victory though, after beating Belgium's Charline van Snick and then Kocher in their bronze medal match.

Chelsie, who's ranked 10th in the world, claimed her first Grand Slam gold medal in Israel earlier this year.

