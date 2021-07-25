play
Watch Newsround

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's journey to Tokyo 2020

Team GB star Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for her first Olympic medal in Japan.

She's the current world champion in the heptathlon, having won gold in the 2019 World Athletics Championships that took place in Qatar in the Middle East.

But her journey to the top of her sport has been a hard one and there were times she really felt down about what people were saying about her.

Here's how she rose above the critics to be the best in the world.

