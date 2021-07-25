Summer 2021: What are your holiday plans?

Getty Images

School is now out for the summer for all kids in the UK and we want to know about your brilliant plans.

Will you be seeing friends and family? Taking up any new hobbies? Or getting out into nature?

Or perhaps you are going on holiday? Visiting a theme park or museum, or maybe taking part in some summer sport?

Whatever you have arranged we want to know all about it. You can also send in your summer fun ideas too.

The summer holidays start at different times across the UK, with Scotland and Northern Ireland breaking up earlier than kids in England and Wales.

