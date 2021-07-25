play
Summer 2021: What are your holiday plans?

Boy eating Ice CreamGetty Images

School is now out for the summer for all kids in the UK and we want to know about your brilliant plans.

Will you be seeing friends and family? Taking up any new hobbies? Or getting out into nature?

Or perhaps you are going on holiday? Visiting a theme park or museum, or maybe taking part in some summer sport?

Whatever you have arranged we want to know all about it. You can also send in your summer fun ideas too.

children run under colourful tentGetty Images

The summer holidays start at different times across the UK, with Scotland and Northern Ireland breaking up earlier than kids in England and Wales.

Scroll down to get in touch - let us know in the comments what you've got planned and what you're looking forward to.

