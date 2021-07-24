British and Irish Lions 2021: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Test

Getty Images/BBC Sport

After winning five of their six warm-up matches - including a game at Murrayfield against Japan - the British and Irish Lions now face their biggest challenge yet in the first Test against world champions, South Africa.

On Saturday the best players from the home nations will take on The Springboks in Cape Town in what promises to be a mighty battle.

Beginning in 1888, the Lions now tour every four years, facing southern hemisphere rugby powerhouses Australia, New Zealand or South Africa - here is everything you need to know about it.

Getty Images The Lions is made up of the best rugby players from Scotland, Wales, England and Ireland

What is the British and Irish Lions Tour?

The Lions are a rugby team made up of players who can play for Scotland, Wales, England, and Ireland.

Players do not have to have already played for their national side, they just have to be available for selection by one of those four teams.

Four-time Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan summed up why many people see playing for the Lions as a special honour in rugby: "That badge, we always said, represents four… What goes into that is your own country and three others."

Each tour the Lions play a selection of warm-up games before three Tests against the host country. Most recently, the Lions drew their series against New Zealand in 2017 after beating Australia in 2014.

Getty Images The first Lions tour was in 1888

How is the tour different this year?

Like all other sporting events around the world, coronavirus has had a big impact.

South Africa has been battling the spread of the Covid-19 virus since last year, with a spike in cases in January, and cases on the rise as the Lions squad arrived for their matches.

The organisers have been working hard to make the games as safe a possible - the schedule has also been organised to reduce travel.

There have been cases in the South Africa squad, with some players only returning to training ahead of the Springbok's warm-up matches.

Sadly for Lions fans - and South Africa fans too - no supporters are allowed in the ground for this year's games.

"We have to make peace with the fact that there won't be spectators," said Mark Alexander, president of South African Rugby, "but the tour will go on".

Getty Images The Lions were beaten 17-13 by South Africa A on 14 July

Who is in this year's squad?

Since the squad was first announced, there have been some injuries to key players meaning they needed to return home - one of the most high profile is Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

When this happens the coach can select new players to join the squad. England's Marcus Smith has excited fans since flying out to join the squad to cover Finn Russell.

Forwards: Adam Beard (Wal), Tadhg Beirne (Ire), Jack Conan (Ire), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Eng), Tom Curry (Eng), Zander Fagerson (Sco), Taulupe Faletau (Wal), Tadhg Furlong (Ire), Jamie George (Eng), Iain Henderson (Ire), Jonny Hill (Eng), Maro Itoje (Eng), Wyn Jones (Wal), Courtney Lawes (Eng), Josh Navidi (Wal), Ken Owens (Wal), Sam Simmonds (Eng), Kyle Sinckler (Eng), Rory Sutherland (Sco), Mako Vunipola (Eng), Hamish Watson (Sco).

Backs: Josh Adams (Wal), Bundee Aki (Ire), Dan Biggar (Wal), Elliot Daly (Eng), Gareth Davies (Wal), Owen Farrell (Eng), Chris Harris (Sco), Robbie Henshaw (Ire), Stuart Hogg (Sco), Conor Murray (Ire), Ali Price (Sco), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wal), Marcus Smith (Eng), Duhan van der Merwe (Sco), Anthony Watson (Eng), Liam Williams (Wal).

Getty Images Alun Wyn Jones is hoping to lead the team to victory

Who is captain of the British and Irish Lions?

The 37-man squad will be captained by Welsh legend (and four-time Lion) Alun Wyn Jones.

Earlier on in the tour, Ireland's Connor Murray was made captain after Jones' tour looked in doubt when he picked up an injury in a warm-up game against Japan.

But his miraculous recovery will give the Lions a huge boost going into the tough games against South Africa.

Getty Images South Africa is hosting this year's Lions tour, the Cape Town Stadium will host all three Tests

When are the Test matches?

The first Test will be played in Cape Town, on Saturday 24 July.

Johannesburg was due to host the second and third Tests, on the 31 July and 7 August, but these will now also be played in Cape Town.

How did the warm ups go?

The Lions got off to a great start by beating Japan at Murrayfield, before setting off to South Africa.

Since then they have overpowered the South African club teams they have faced, winning four out of five games on South African soil.

However, their one loss came against a very strong South Africa 'A' team, which included many of the players named in South Africa's starting line up for Saturday.

Getty Images Lions head coach Warren Gatland

Who is playing in the first Test?

Lions head coach, Warren Gatland, has named a team that has raised a few eyebrows, with experienced players like Owen Farrell and Connor Murray on the bench, while form players Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams do not even make the match day squad.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Smith

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Malherbe, De Jager, Elstadt, H Jantjies, E Jantjies, Willemse

British and Irish Lions: Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Price; W Jones, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (capt), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.

