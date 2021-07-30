play
Watch Newsround

Shanequa chats with Libby about Friendship

It is International Friendship day on 30 July, a day for celebrating all of the special people in our lives, but for some, making friends can be a different experience.

According to research from the National Autistic society, autistic people are four times more likely to be lonely than the population as a whole.

Shanequa caught up with Libby, a 13-year-old autistic author who has now written three children's books, to find out what she thinks about International Friendship day and why it's important to her.

Watch more videos

Shanequa chats with Libby about Friendship
Video

Shanequa chats with Libby about Friendship

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Children with scooters, skateboards and bikes

What would make you want to do more exercise?

comments
Sea sponge.

Was there life on Earth 350 million years before we thought?

comments
X Factor logo.

'No current plans' for new X Factor series - will you miss it?

comments
Newsround Home