It is International Friendship day on 30 July, a day for celebrating all of the special people in our lives, but for some, making friends can be a different experience.

According to research from the National Autistic society, autistic people are four times more likely to be lonely than the population as a whole.

Shanequa caught up with Libby, a 13-year-old autistic author who has now written three children's books, to find out what she thinks about International Friendship day and why it's important to her.