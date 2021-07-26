COP26: Is this UK's first carbon neutral school?

"These are the scientists of tomorrow" is one way to describe the students at this school, who are conducting their own research for politicians to take to COP26 (the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties, which takes place in Glasgow in November 2021).

Watch as the school children mix mustard and water to guide the worms out of the soil as part of their research - who will get the biggest one?

This school will be growing nature friendly food on the school grounds in an effort to be the UK's first carbon neutral school.

"It's so important to me, it's a matter of our lives now I think it should be important to everyone", said one student.