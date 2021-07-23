play
Watch the SuperBIT test flight to space

There's some exciting news for space lovers - we could soon see high quality images of our universe taken by a brand new telescope.

The Superpressure balloon-Borne Imaging Telescope, which is also known as SuperBIT, weighs as much as a car and it'll be launched to the edge of space by a helium balloon the size of a football stadium! The balloon, which is from Nasa, can retain helium for months at a time while circling around the Earth.

Scientists form Durham, Toronto and Princeton Universities have come together with Nasa and the Canadian Space Agency to build the telescope.

SuperBIT carried out a test flight back in 2019 - watch to find out how it went!

Pictures courtesy of Professor Richard Massey/Durham University

Newsround Home