Beach safety: Coastguard warns people to take care

Getty Images Schools have broken up and the coastguard is expecting more families to visit UK beaches this summer

Lots of you will be looking forward to visiting the beach during the summer holidays to have some fun in the sun.

However, the coastguard has told people travelling to beaches they must take extra care when going into the water.

It's because people have already been getting into danger at the seaside. Very sadly, nine people died in just ten days in July 2021 while visiting the beach or coast.

The advice is to check the weather and tide times before you go, avoid using inflatables and keep your phone fully charged in case it is needed in an emergency.

Water Safety charity, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), said in 2020 that inflatables should not be used at the beach because they are designed for swimming pools and not the sea.

They can be dangerous because they can get swept out to sea quickly if the wind catches them.

Beach safety tips Check weather conditions and tide times before going out. Be aware of currents, hidden depths, and rip currents. Don't use inflatables in the sea. Keep close to your family and don't swim alone. If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float. Take notice of local warning signs. Make sure mobile phones are fully charged before leaving the house. Ring 999 and ask for the coastguard if there is an emergency.

Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard, said: "Think twice about what you're doing at the coast that might put you, your family and friends and even those who come to rescue you in danger. Watch out for each other and those you love. Get home safe."