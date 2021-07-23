COP26: Glasgow joins scheme to cut use of fossil fuels ahead of climate summit

Getty Images The COP26 climate summit will be held in Glasgow in November

Glasgow, which will be hosting COP26 later this year, has joined a scheme to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

It has been announced that the host city will be taking part in a pilot scheme involving communities, businesses and universities that aims to reduce the impact of Glasgow's economy on the environment.

The city previously pledged to achieve what's known as net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. This describes the achievement of a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount removed from the Earth's atmosphere.

It now joins almost 100 other cities that have signed up to the Thriving Cities Initiative (TCI) which aims to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and limit other practices which have a negative effect on the environment.

"Glasgow is committed to ensuring that our transition to a more sustainable and resilient economy will create good jobs and opportunities for Glaswegians," said the city's council leader Susan Aitken.

"As the host city for COP26, we must deliver a local legacy where all Glaswegians can lead healthier, fairer and more prosperous lives without harming other people or the planet.

"We look forward to participating in the Thriving Cities Initiative and the support it can provide in working with local businesses, communities and academic institutions to a create greener and equitable economy and communities."

What are fossil fuels? Fossil fuels are examples of non-renewable energy, which means they can't be replaced once they are used and will eventually run out. They include coal, gas and oil. Most cars, trains and planes use non-renewable energy. They are made by burning fossil fuels to create energy.

How is the city preparing for COP26?

COP26 is a global United Nations summit all about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it. It'll be taking place in the Scottish capital Glasgow from 1-12 November this year.

With just under 100 days to go to COP26, Glasgow council and its partners are working on the Get Ready Glasgow campaign, to help businesses and residents prepare to welcome delegates and visitors to the city. It's attempting to find ways to keep it free from congestion at a time when the city is expected to have lots of people visiting.

A citizens' assembly has also been set up with people currently living in Glasgow. It'll meet ahead of the climate conference and put forward ideas and recommendations to help tackle climate change.