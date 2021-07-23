Could baby pterosaurs fly straight after hatching?

Getty Images Pterosaurs were flying reptiles that lived up to 288 million years ago, here is what they might have looked like

A new study suggests that pterosaurs could have been able to fly as soon as they were hatched.

Researchers from universities of Portsmouth and Bristol suggest that the hatchlings may have been able to fly straight away, but their flying styles would have been different to adults.

This is unusual as most species of birds that we have today need to grow a little before they learn to fly.

Dr Mark Witton, from the University of Portsmouth, said: "We found that these tiny animals - with 25 cm wingspans and bodies that could neatly fit in your hand - were very strong, capable fliers."

Getty Images A pterosaur enjoys a tasty snack

The flying reptile

Pterosaurs were flying reptiles that lived around 288 to 66 million years ago, in times that are known by scientists as the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Their name means winged (ptero) lizard (saurs), translated from Greek, and the first pterosaur fossil discovered was the pterodactyl in the 18th century.

Scientists have been studying pterosaurs them for over two centuries so know quite a lot about them but there isn't as much known about their hatchlings.

This is because scientists have only been able to study fossils of the hatchlings and embryos (chicks which are still inside the egg) since 2004.

Dr Mark Witton said: "We're still trying to understand the early stages of life in these animals. One discussion has centred around whether pterosaurs could fly as hatchlings or, like the majority of birds and bats, they had to grow a little before they could take wing."

Getty Images This 3D image shows us what a pterosaur pterodactylus might have looked like

The study

Researchers created a model which using wing measurements from hatchling and embryo fossils of two pterosaur species, known scientifically as pterodaustro guinazui (a pterodaustro) and sinopterus dongi (a sinopterus).

They found that despite a hatchling's wingspan being only 25cm, they were still stronger than the adult pterosaurs - this led the researchers to believe they were capable of flight.

The study found that the hatchlings would have had long narrow wings to help them fly long distances, but they were still shorter and broader than an adult compared to their body sizes.

The hatchlings were likely to be more agile flyers and able to quickly change direction and speed, with more ease than adult pterosaurs.

Dr Liz Martin-Silverstone, from the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, said: "It's exciting to discover that even though their wings may have been small, they were built in a way that made them strong enough to fly."