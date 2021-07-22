Four-year-old fossil finder Lily's dino footprint on display at National Museum

Lily and her mum finally got to see the fossil again in all its glory at the National Museum Cardiff

Back in January, four-year-old Lilly and her dad found a dinosaur footprint while they were on a walk on the beach and now the footprint is on display at the National Museum Cardiff for everyone to see.

The footprint is thought to be 220 million years old and was found on Bendricks Beach by the Vale of Glamorgan.

Curators at the museum (someone who is in charge of collections in museums) have said that the discovery of the footprint is the "best specimen found" on a UK beach for years.

Lily's mum, Sally, said: "We were thrilled to find out it really was a dinosaur footprint, and I am happy that it will be taken to the National Museum where it can be enjoyed and studied for generations."

Sally Wilder Lily discovered the footprint when on a walk looking for seashells

Discovering the footprint

Lily and her family were out walking together when Lily spotted the footprint and called her dad over to take a look.

Lily's dad, Richard, said: "It was almost just unbelievably realistic, I just couldn't believe it was real."

After seeing a photo of the footprint Lily's grandma advised the family, to "report it just in case it is real", and experts had a look at it and confirmed it is genuine.

National Museum Wales The footprint belongs to an unknown dinosaur but palaeontologists think it may be from the upper Triassic period

The National Museum Cardiff

The footprint is now on display in the National Museum Cardiff. Lily and her mum Sally were able to go and see the fossil on display in the museum.

She continued: "It's so exciting, we've been waiting for ages to see it again and it looks just as amazing as it did on the beach."

Experts think the footprint was made by a very early type of sauropod dinosaur which was about 50cm tall and around 150cm long.

"The one that made Lily's footprint was a very early type of sauropod. These are the ones that later ended up as the big long necked, long tailed type of dinosaurs" Cindy Howels, Curator for the National Museum Cardiff

Getty Images Curators at the National Museum Cardiff think that the foot print may belong to a dinosaur similar to the Dracoraptor

What does this mean for palaeontology?

The footprint was found in very good condition, and will help palaeontologists (dinosaur experts) understand more about these dinosaurs and how they walked.

Karl-James Langford, who works for Archaeology Cymru, thinks the discovery is important for dinosaur research across the globe, saying the fossil was "best to be discovered in the United Kingdom for 20 years or more".

Well done Lily, your discovery is helping science!