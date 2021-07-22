Alex Scott will be Fifa's first ever female commentator

Getty Images Alex Scott will be the first ever female commentator on Fifa 2022

Former professional footballer and sports presenter Alex Scott is set to make history as the first ever female commentator on Fifa 2022.

The ex-Arsenal player, who is one of the biggest voices in women's football in the UK at the moment, will feature as an English-speaking commentator in the game which is due to be released later this year.

She was also recently announced as the new host of Football Focus and will again be the first female voice to front the show.

Alex will be joined by former Arsenal and West Ham footballer Stewart Robson who'll be a new commentator on what will be the 30th edition of the EA Sports game.

Alex took to social to announce her involvement with Fifa 2022 with her followers.

"Happy to finally share the news that I joined the Fifa family and will be commentating for #FIFA22! This is a big moment for Fifa, for football and women and girls across the world. It's also a big moment for me personally and professionally," she said on Twitter.

Getty Images Alex, who used to play for Arsenal, hopes more female broadcasters will feature in Fifa in the future

"Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in Fifa, I will certainly not be the last. I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from EASports Fifa and the football community as a whole."

The announcement is a big deal for lots of women and girls involved in the world of football. Many often struggle to get the same opportunities as boys and men in the sport both at grassroots and professional levels. Alex hopes her appointment will allow others to follow in her footsteps.

"Representation is crucial and the inclusion of an English-speaking female commentator on Fifa is game-changing," the presenter said in a press release from EA. "The impact it will have is simply stratospheric."