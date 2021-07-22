play
Watch Newsround

Prince George: New picture relesased to celebrate his eighth birthday

Last updated at 08:24
comments
View Comments
prince-george.Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George is celebrating his eighth birthday today.

A new photograph, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been released to mark the special occasion.

The picture shows the young prince wearing a stripy polo top and sitting on a Land Rover Defender - a car that his great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh was a big fan of.

Many people think that this photo is a special tribute to him, as well as a celebration of George's birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge plays on the grass with (R-L) Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George is the eldest of his siblings. Here he is in an earlier picture playing with his dad Prince William, sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis .

The Duchess of Cambridge is known to be a keen photographer, who regularly takes pictures of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark the special occasions in their lives.

Prince George was born on 22 July 2013, and is the Queen's great-grandchild.

In the line of succession, this makes Prince George third in line to the throne, meaning he will be king after his father and grandfather.

Send us you birthday wishes and tips for turning eight in the comments below!

More like this

royals

Royal Family: An interactive guide to who's who in the Queen's family and the line of succession

Prince Edward with a Scottish flag

Royal quiz: Real or fake titles?

Royal family

Royal family rules: What are they allowed to do?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl doing art

What's been YOUR best school moment this year?

comments
32
An RNLI lifeboat and a dinghy on Wednesday

Why are so many migrants coming to the UK by boat?

A picture from Hubble telescope

Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope fixed

comments
Newsround Home