Prince George: New picture relesased to celebrate his eighth birthday

Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George is celebrating his eighth birthday today.

A new photograph, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been released to mark the special occasion.

The picture shows the young prince wearing a stripy polo top and sitting on a Land Rover Defender - a car that his great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh was a big fan of.

Many people think that this photo is a special tribute to him, as well as a celebration of George's birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge Prince George is the eldest of his siblings. Here he is in an earlier picture playing with his dad Prince William, sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis .

The Duchess of Cambridge is known to be a keen photographer, who regularly takes pictures of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark the special occasions in their lives.

Prince George was born on 22 July 2013, and is the Queen's great-grandchild.

In the line of succession, this makes Prince George third in line to the throne, meaning he will be king after his father and grandfather.

Send us you birthday wishes and tips for turning eight in the comments below!