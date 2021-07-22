Tokyo Olympics: Do the Olympics inspire you to be more active?

Getty Images Progress on physical activity has stalled since 2012, so should mass sporting events like the Olympics do more to promote being active amongst younger children?

The Olympics needs to do more to inspire physical activity around the world.

A series of studies published by medical journal The Lancet show that attempts to improve physical activity has struggled to improve rates since 2012.

The opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is on Friday, and the researches claim that more can be done by physical activity public health initiatives in mass sporting events.

Professor Adrian Bauman of the University of Sydney, said: "The Olympics and other mass sporting events are a missed opportunity to change health and physical activity at the population level not only in the host city or country but around the world."

Getty Images What is your favourite sport?

Global analysis used to conduct the study shows that 80% of school-going children are failing to meet the World Health Organisation's guidelines of taking on 60 minutes of physical exercise, and no progress has been made on that figure since 2012.

Not including the time kids are sitting down doing school or homework, 25% spend more than three hours a day sitting, and 40% of adolescents never walk to school.

Getty Images 80% of young people are not achieving their 60 minutes of exercise a day

Researchers agree that coronavirus restrictions over the last18 months have made it more difficult for children to exercise.

Dr Esther van Sluijs of the University of Cambridge, said: "Virtual schooling and social distancing have drastically reduced physical activity and increased use of screens, and the consequences of these changes could last a lifetime."

Exercise was listed as essential by governments worldwide, throughout lockdowns, and the researchers on the study say that the same level of commitment should be made for physical exercise by governments after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

