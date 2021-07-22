2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

The Tokyo Olympic Games officially begin on Friday 23 July with an opening ceremony at the city's National Stadium.

The Games were originally meant to take place last year but they were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Extra safety measures have been put in place to keep people safe, for example no spectators will be allowed to watch the events in person but it will be shown on TV. We spoke to some children who live in Tokyo to find out how they feel about the Olympics and Paralympic Games coming to their home city and which athletes they're most looking forward to watching compete.