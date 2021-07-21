Tokyo Olympics: Team GB kick off campaign with a win in the women's football

Getty Images Team GB kick off the 2020 Olympics with a win from the women's football team against Chile

Great Britain's women's football team has kicked off their campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a win against Chile.

The team celebrated after Manchester City player Ellen White's double in the opening game, played at the Sapporo Dome, in north Japan.

Striker Ellen White, said: "It felt amazing [to score twice]. I feel really proud to be part of Team GB and scoring and contributing to the team felt amazing."

Team GB will face Japan on Saturday, then Canada on Tuesday.

Players from all England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are eligible for Team GB's football squad. This year's squad, however, mainly features English players.

The women's football tournament started two days earlier than the opening ceremony in Tokyo. This year there is no men's Team GB football team involved in the competition, but a number of Premier League stars are involved with other nations, like Richarlison, the Everton forward who is representing Brazil, or Manchester United's Eric Bailly who'll be playing for Ivory Coast.

Similar to England during the 2020 Euros, Team GB players took the knee at kick off as a response to the Black Lives Matters protests from last year. Other teams such as the US and Sweden have also taken the knee in support.

There are no crowds at the 2020 Olympics, as rising cases of Covid-19 have raised concerns about crowd attendance.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a state of emergency at the start of July, and it is due to remain so until the 22 August, so there will be no fans in Tokyo for the Olympic Games.