What's been YOUR best school moment this year?

Getty Images

School bubbles, new rules and learning from home - it's safe to say it's been a tough school year.

But whilst coronavirus has made school life a little bit different, there's still been loads of amazing things happening.

And we want to hear all about it!

Whether it's been learning a new skill, making new friends, or trying an amazing new sport - what has been your favourite memory from the past school year?

Let us know what your school highlight has been in the comments below!

Getty Images

Perhaps you had a great year teacher, read a brilliant book or took part in an amazing class project or presentation?

Whatever it might be - big or small - share the moments that made you smile!

Leave us a message below below and it might even get read out on the Newsround bulletin!