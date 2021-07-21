Earthshot Prize: Guide to be published to help save our planet

WPA Pool The aim of Prince William's Earthshot Prize is to recognise ideas and technologies that can safeguard the planet.

The Duke of Cambridge has set up a £50 million Earthshot Prize which will run for 10 years.

The duke's decade-long competition aims to find inventive new ways to repair our planet.

Every year from 2021 until 2030, winners of the five Earthshots will each receive £1 million to be used for their ideas.

It's just been announced that a guide to the competition, called Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet, will be published in September this year.

Earthshot prize: What is it?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: This piece was filmed in February 2020, before COVID-19 restrictions were put in place

Earthshot is a global competition run by Prince William to try to reverse the impact of climate change and pollution by asking people to send in their solutions to these problems facing our planet.

The competition has five categories, or Earthshots, which organisers say if achieved by 2030 would improve life for all.

They are:

protect and restore nature

clean our air

revive our oceans

build a waste-free world

fix our climate

The Earthshot concept is simple: we have 10 years to turn the tide, 50 ingenious ideas, and one goal - to save our planet. Collin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes , Earthshot book authors

Why is it called 'Earthshot'? The Earthshot Prize is named after another world-changing project - the Apollo Moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot. They helped advance mankind's technological achievements and it's hoped these prizes will also help improve life for everyone.

The guide to accompany the competition will be published later this year.

It features an introduction by Prince William and contributions from Sir David Attenborough, environmental activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, singer Shakira and former astronaut Naoko Yamazaki.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What was it like living near the worst bushfire season in Australian history? (2020)

Colin Butfield, former executive director of conservation charity WWF, and producer and director Jonnie Hughes, have written the Earthshot book.

They said: "What we need is action and optimism.

"Our book reaches from the coral reefs of Mexico, via palm oil plantations in Borneo and sheep farms in Australia, to the forests of Kenya.

"It's an explanation of how we've got to this point, and how - by acting collectively - we can fix it."

@kensingtonroyal Instagram

The aim of the book is to highlight the urgency of the environmental challenges facing the world, as well as showcase some of the solutions taking place.

The book's publication will take place alongside a five-part BBC One TV series focusing on different aspects of William's £50 million Earthshot Prize.