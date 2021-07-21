Heatwave: How zoo animals have been keeping cool

Fancy a beetroot ice lolly or a fish-flavour slushie? No? Well these have been chowing down to keep cool!
You may be feeling the heat at the moment - but animals do too. Keepers at Chessington World of Adventures have been working hard to help keep the animals who live there cool during the scorching temperatures this week - like this Rothschild’s giraffe enjoying a nice fruit and vegetable ice lolly!
This Californian sea lion has been given a fish and squid-flavour slushie to help them to cool down... I think we'll pass on that flavour! The special warm-weather treats are part of the animal's enrichment programme at the zoo.
Tongue-tastic! These Bolivian squirrel monkeys are enjoying tasting this fruity ice treat, made from watermelon. Squirrel monkeys live in the tropical forests of Central and South America in the canopy layer - and did you know they can only sweat through their hands?!
Splash! This Amur tiger has been enjoying a paddle in their pool to help beat the heat. Who said cats didn't like water? The Amur tiger is one of the largest cats in the world and an estimated 500 can be found in eastern Russian with a small number crossing into China
This ring-tailed coti is enjoying a nice frozen pineapple in the sun. It's also known as a South American coti and is widespread in tropical and subtropical South America - where these animals live both on the ground and in trees and mostly eat fruit.
Fancy a penguin pool party? These Humboldt penguins have been spending a lot of time in the water to help them to keep cool. Like the coti, they come from South America but from the coasts this time - where make their home on sandy beaches and rocky coastlines and generally live for between 20 and 25 years.