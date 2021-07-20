UK weather: How to get a good night's sleep in the heat

Getty Images

The UK has been experiencing some very hot weather recently, and while lots of people enjoy having fun in the sun, things can get a bit tricky when bedtime rolls around!

It can be difficult trying to fall asleep when our homes and rooms feel warmer and stuffier than usual and this can have an impact on how we're able to function throughout the day.

If you've been been having some issues getting a good night's sleep over the last few nights, we have some top tips to help you stay nice and cool at night.

Read on for tip on staying cool at night to tell your parents or guardians.

1. Try to stick to your normal routine

Hot weather can make us more tired during the day as we're using more energy to keep our internal temperature under control.

However, if you're having trouble sleeping at night, it's important to try and stick to your usual routines so your sleep isn't disrupted.

Avoid napping during the day so you're tired enough when it's time for bed and try to make sure you go to bed and wake up at the same times you normally would.

2. Try to keep your sleeping environment as cool as possible

Getty Images

Why not try taking steps to make sure your bedroom or the space you sleep in is as cool as it can be at night?

During the day, you can draw the curtains or blinds to keep the sun out and shut all the windows on the sunny side of your home to keep the hot air from coming indoors.

Opening all the windows in your room just before you go to bed can also be helpful as it'll allow fresh, cooler air to come in.

3. Choose lighter pyjamas and thinner cotton sheets

Getty Images

Wearing looser PJs made out of a material like cotton and using thinner cotton sheets, instead of a duvet, can also help keep you cool at night.

It's because cotton is nice and light and it can also absorb excess heat and sweat from the skin, keeping us cooler.

4. Chill your socks - yes, we mean it!

This tip may sound a little odd, but there is a reason behind it! Keeping ourselves as cool as we can at night is helpful when it comes to us getting a good night's sleep as it helps our bodies to regulate our internal temperatures.

Having a fan can be really great when it comes to staying cool, but if you don't have one to hand, don't worry! Why not try filling your hot water bottle with ice cold water instead, or popping a pair of your socks in the fridge a few hours before bed?

Cooling your feet is a really good way of lowering your overall temperature.

5. Make sure you drink enough water

Getty Images

It's important to stay hydrated when the weather's warmer and you're sweating more than usual. Drinking a glass of chilled water before you go to bed can help you stay cool, and also ensure you're taking in enough fluid.

6. Have a shower before bed

If you're struggling to sleep in the heat, try having a warm shower before you put on your PJs and go to sleep. If you are going to try out this tip, make sure to have a warm shower and not a cold one.

The warmer water causes our bodies to heat up, then when we get out of the shower, the water evaporates from our skin, cooling our bodies down.

7. Keep your pets away!

Getty Images

Pets are lovely to have around, but not when you're trying to get a good night's sleep!

Having animals like cats and dogs in your bed can make your sleeping environment even warmer. Keeping them off your bed is a great way to improve your sleep.

8. Sleep like a starfish!

Getty Images

Spreading out as much as you can while sleeping can help air to circulate around your body better and also encourage heat to escape, keeping you cooler.