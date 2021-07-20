The Hundred: What's the competition all about?

The Hundred is a brand new form of cricket designed to make the game faster, easier to follow and a lot more exciting!

The competition, which starts on Wednesday 21 July, is like no other. It'll see eight teams from around the UK featuring many of cricket's top players.

They'll be battling it out to score as many runs as possible from 100 balls.

It's hoped the new tournament will attract a wider, younger and more diverse crowd.

Newsround caught up with 12-year-old Sachn who has all you need to know about The Hundred.