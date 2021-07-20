The apps helping to tackle India's snake problem

Getty Images

You've probably heard of apps like TikTok, Uber, Deliveroo and JustEat - but what about SARPA?

They're all delivery apps but while the others bring you a taxi or food, SCARPA sends someone to safely remove a snake from your home!

Of course it isn't hugely needed in the UK where there aren't many snakes, and there aren't really any that are dangerous - but in India it's a pretty big deal!

The name stands for the Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection App, and the app has been in high demand.

Since January this year more than 2,606 snakes have been rescued from across Kerala state.

There are also a range of other apps - for example SnakeHub, Snake Lens, Snakepedia, Serpent - which give information about different snakes, help people to get treatment for bites, and help doctors to develop antivenoms.

Getty Images Indian pythons are a fairly common snake to see

Although snakes can be found in places where humans live all year round, their presence is mostly noticed during monsoon season and immediately after summer showers, when the snakes look for safer places if their habitats have become flooded.

But being in so close to humans isn't good for either the humans or the snakes!

A recent study reported that an estimated 1.2 million people died from snakebites in India between 2000 and 2019 - the equivalent of more than 58,000 a year.

Often the snake attacks lead to deaths because they happen in areas without quick access to medical care.

Getty Images The Russells viper is extremely venomous

The apps have been helping to provide a speedy response to snakebite incidents through a network of volunteers managed by local wildlife departments - which can mean saving both human and snake lives.

Kerala-based conservationist Vijay Neelakantan said: "Currently, a villager's first instinct is to kill the snake the moment they see it.

"But we're educating them that killing snakes is illegal, that they should instead get in touch with certified rescuers who can save the lives of both man and animal."

"This innovative technology helps minimise human-snake conflict and save the lives of both," he added.