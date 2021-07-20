How to stay safe in the water this summer

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Top tips on staying safe in and around water

When the weather's warm and sunny it can be tempting to go for a splash - but would you know what to do if you got into trouble in the water?

People are being advised not to cool off in rivers, canals, lakes or reservoirs during the UK heatwave.

Water may look safe, but it can be dangerous. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) says that children should always go swimming with an adult, never by themselves.

You might be a good swimmer in a warm indoor pool, but that doesn't mean that you will be able to swim in cold water outside and you could get into serious trouble - putting yourself at risk of drowning.

PA Media Swimming outside can be fun but make sure you do it with an adult and where there is a trained lifeguard nearby

Here are some important tips from the ROSPA about the dangers of open water - It is very cold - There may be hidden currents - It can be difficult to get out (steep slimy banks) - It can be deep - There may be hidden rubbish e.g. shopping trolleys, broken glass - There are no lifeguards - The water may be polluted and could make you ill

It is important to take notice of any warning signs

What should you do around open water to stay safe?

Lee Heard, Director of the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) told Newsround that if you are considering cooling off in open water then you should not "unless you are supervised by a well-trained and professional lifeguard."

Here are the charity's top tips for staying safe:

Look for lifeguards - if you are looking for a place to cool off, always find a swimming site that has a lifeguard

Be extra careful around water ; it is colder than it looks - water at open water and inland sites is usually much colder than it looks. Cold water causes your body to go into shock - affecting your ability to swim and self-rescue

When in the water stay close to the edge - always swim parallel to the shore, that way you're never too far away from safety

Always stay near friends or family - if anything goes wrong, you've got someone there to help

Learn basic survival , self-rescue and rescue skills