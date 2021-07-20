play
Do you use American words after watching US TV shows?

Last updated at 12:51
Lots of us love watching shows from other countries, but do your favourite programmes from across the pond affect the way you speak?

The British cartoon Peppa Pig proved to very popular among American children during lockdown, and it's reported to have been the second most-watched cartoon in the US from February 2020 to February 2021 after Spongebob Squarepants, according to data from a US based company called Parrot Analytics.

Now, it seems as though the loveable pig is having an impact on the words some American children are using and how they pronounce them.

Some parents in the US have shared stories of how the show has changed their children's speech, with kids saying words like "mummy" instead of "mommy" and "to-mah-to" instead of "to-may-to". Some children have even started using British phrases like "give it a go" and "telly".

The impact of the cartoon - which has been described as the 'Peppa effect' - got us thinking: do you use American words or phrases that you've picked up from watching US TV shows, or have the programmes affected your accent in any way?

Have your say in our vote below and let us know which words and phrases you've picked up from shows in the comments below!

