Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

The government has announced that some groups of children and young people who are between the ages of 12 and 18 are to be offered a coronavirus vaccine.

The new rules mean children aged 12-15 who are at a higher risk of being seriously ill with coronavirus, as well as those within that age group living with an adult with a weak immune system, can get a vaccination, along with those within three months of their 18th birthday

We asked BBC Heath Reporter Jim Reed to explain what's happening and why,

