Nine young Olympic stars to watch from Team GB

BMX: Two wheels run in the family for Kye Whyte - his brothers Daniel and Tre are racers too - and he joins seven other Team GB BMX stars to come from Peckham BMX Club! Kye started his BMX career when he was just three years old but only started training full-time in September 2017. He went on to win 10 consecutive British junior titles on his path to the senior level. He took European Championship silver and a World Cup victory in 2018 and 2019. At the 2019 World Championships he was caught behind a crash but still managed to come fifth!