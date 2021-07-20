UK Weather: Experts give UK's first extreme heat warning

PA Media

The UK has been given its first ever extreme heat warning because of the hot weather at the moment.

The warning is given by the Met Office, an organisation that monitor's the UK's weather and gives advice on it.

In the UK, we're used to seeing warnings about rain, ice or floods but this is their first ever extreme heat warning.

The amber extreme heat warning that they've given is for large parts of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England and lasts until Thursday night.



The Met Office warns that because of the high temperatures people could suffer from heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, and those most at risk from the effects of heat could get ill.

It also warns people to stay safe around water as more people might head to the coast, lakes or rivers in the hot weather.

The extreme heat warning will be in place until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach their peak.

This map shows the areas of England and Wales that have been given the extreme heat warning

Hottest days so far

All four UK nations had their hottest day of the year over the weekend. and forecasters say temperatures could reach 33C in some western areas later this week.

Northern Ireland saw its hottest day on record

The UK's highest temperature of the year so far was on Sunday at Heathrow in London, where it reached 31.6C, while on the same day Wales hit a high of 30.2C in Cardiff.

On Saturday, Northern Ireland saw its hottest day since records began with 31.2C in Ballywatticock, County Down, while Scotland reached 28.2C in Threave, in Dumfries and Galloway.