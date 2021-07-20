Jeff Bezos: Youngest and oldest astronauts join billionaire on space adventure

Blue Origin Meet the team! From left: Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Oliver Daemen, Wally Funk

The day has come for Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos to blast off into space - and he's taking some guests with him.

July 20 2021, will see Jeff, his brother Mark, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen take off on the first manned flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard.

At 18, Oliver will be the youngest astronaut ever and at 82 Wally will be the oldest.

In a recent interview, Mr Bezos said he isn't nervous, but he is excited about what he and his team are going to learn in and about space.

Reuters Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark will be on board the New Shepard vehicle's first crewed flight on 20 July

He said: "We've been training. This vehicle's ready, this crew is ready, this team is amazing. We just feel really good about it."

It's not just Jeff who is excited, his team members are too!

Getty Images Space pioneer Wally Funk

The oldest member of the four-person crew, Mary "Wally" Funk has been involved in flying ever since becoming the first female flight instructor at a US military base at the age of 20.

She went on to become the first female Air Safety Investigator in the United States and broke down lots of barriers for women who wanted to get involved in flying. That included beginning the fight to get women into space.

She said: "It's going to happen! I've waited a long time and I've dreamed a long time to get to go up."

Blue Origin Oliver Daemen's father bought the ticket at an auction

The youngest astronaut on the trip, Oliver, is a physics student and got the seat after his dad won an auction and gave it to him.

According to Blue Origin the flight will fulfil a lifelong dream for the teenager "who has been fascinated by space, the Moon and rockets since he was four".

How will it all work?

Blue Origin New Shepard flights are operated from land in the desert in West Texas

The team will depart from Bezos' private launch site near Van Horn, Texas, USA at 2:00 pm local time.

Once it's launched the capsule will separate from what is known as the booster at about 250,000 feet up in the air.

The booster will land back on Earth but the capsule will continue racing upwards to an altitude of around 350,000 feet, then it will start to make its way back down.

It should parachute down to a nice soft landing in the desert.

The flight comes after billionaire Sir Richard Branson successfully reached the edge of space on board his Virgin Galactic rocket plane last week.