What's going abroad going to be like this summer?

PA Media

Some people will be going on holiday abroad this summer and they'll have to follow special rules to help keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus.

What someone has to do when they're heading to another country from the UK depends on where they're going to and the rules for that country.

And when someone returns home to the UK what they have to do depends mainly on which country they're coming back from, how old they are and whether they've been fully vaccinated in the UK against Covid-19.

Rules also vary a little between England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland so it's important travellers check the exact rules that apply to them.

PA Media Because of the rules and costs of travel and tests, lots of people are staying in the UK this summer

Red, Amber, Green

The government has made a traffic light system where countries are on different lists - green, amber or red - and this tells you what your have to do when you come back from holiday in that country.

Red countries require the strictest rules while green country rules are much less strict - and amber are in the middle.

But rules for a country, and which list it is on, can change at any time if the government thinks it's the safest thing to do.

PA Media Before travelling some people will need to prove they've been vaccinated or have been tested

Who has to take a Covid-19 test?

Before heading back to the UK most adults need to take a Covid-19 test in their holiday country. Once back in the UK they'll have to take tests too.

What else you have to do, like take another test or isolate, depends on the country you've been to and what list it's on, how old you are and whether the person travelling has been fully vaccinated in the UK or not.

And for children rules on tests vary across the UK - lots of children won't need to take a test at all or only a test once they're back in the UK. It all depends on a child's age and whether they're returning to England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

PA Media Airports have testing centres too where people can get tested

Do people have to isolate still?

Adults who were fully vaccinated in the UK, and anyone under-18, no longer have to self-isolate after visiting most amber-list countries. If anyone is coming back from a green list country they don't have to isolate either.

This means most people won't need to isolate when they come home - only those coming back from a red list country, those who haven't been fully vaccinated returning from an amber list country.