Oregon Bootleg Fire: Emergency services working hard to stop fire spreading

Getty Images The Bootleg fire in Oregon is one of the largest fires Oregon has ever seen

Fire-fighters and other emergency services have been working hard to battle a huge wildfire in Oregon, in the north west of America.

Named the "Oregon Bootleg Fire" after the Bootleg spring nearby, it has been burning for over 10 days.

Over 2,000 fire-fighters have been out to help tackle the flames of what is one of the largest wildfires in Oregon's history - it has already scorched an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

People are being evacuated to make sure they are kept as safe as possible from the flames and the smoke.

Reuters Huge wildlife areas have been scorched by the fires

The fire started on 6 July 2021 and is one of 80 fires currently burning in America.

Authorities in the area have confirmed that a quarter of the fire's edge has been contained.

The fire has already destroyed 160 buildings and fire-fighters are doing everything they can to avoid it destroying many more.

Getty Images Over 2,000 firefighters have been tackling the Bootleg Fire

Operations Section Chief John Flannigan said in an interview: "Weather's really against us, It's going to be hot, it's going to be dry and air's going to be unstable which helps the heat rise faster."

Two evacuation centres have been set up for those who need them.

Heat, fires and drought

Getty Images Emergency services are doing everything they can to contain the fire and get people to safety

Fire-fighters across America have already put out over 4,000 fires in 2021.

That's almost double the amount of fires in 2020.

The weather in the US isn't going to be helpful to those working hard to control the fires.

Temperatures are set to be between 10 and 15 degrees higher than usual over the next few days.

Not only is the heat against them, but there is currently a drought too.

Many scientists have said that the ever-growing effects of climate change will have a direct link to the hot, dry weather that causes wildfires.