Mars Curiosity rover: Methane gas source found on Mars

BBC/Getty Scientists have found methane gas on Mars, but where is it coming from?

Could there be aliens living and burping on Mars?

Perhaps not as we think of them, but scientists studying the red planet think they've found a source of methane, a gas released by living things, on Mars' north-western crater floor.

Methane gas is produced by humans and animals when we burp and fart - but also by tiny microbes.

Nasa's Curiosity rover has been recording methane releases on Mars since 2012 but until now, scientists couldn't work out where the gas was coming from.

Getty Images Could the red planet of Mars hold some form of life?

Find the source of the 'burps' on Mars

Scientists at the California Institute of Technology studied data from the Mars Curiosity rover.

By using a specially-designed computer model, that predicted the wind speed and direction of the gas particles, the team managed to trace the methane to a location just 12 miles (19.3 km) from the rover.

The researchers said that this means that the landing site for Curiosity was coincidently located next to an active methane emission site.

Getty Images The Curiosity rover is searching for clues and information to send back to Nasa to teach us more about life on Mars

Does this mean there is alien life on Mars?

Whilst this new research may suggest a source of methane gas on Mars, it doesn't necessarily mean it means aliens are burping on the Martian planet.

Scientists are excited at the idea of methane on Mars, as most methane gases have a 'biological origin' - this means that the gas comes from living things. For example, more than 90% of methane on Earth has a biological origin - from cows and goats burping and farting.

So whilst this new research could point to possible life on the planet more work needs to be done to find out just what kind of life this could be.