Climate change: Madrid's forest plans for green city wall

Getty Images

Madrid is building a huge urban forest around the city to try to fight climate change.

A 'green wall' of nearly half a million trees stretching for 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) will help absorb carbon dioxide, a gas that traps heat and warms the Earth, from the city.

And because trees provide shade, it is predicted that temperature beneath them will be reduced by two degrees.

Mariano Fuentes, Madrid's councillor for the environment, said the trees will "fight the 'heat island' effect that is happening inside the city, to absorb the greenhouse emissions generated by the city."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How is tree planting helping to save the planet?

Madrid aren't the only city making big green changes, earlier this month Glasgow announced its plans to to plant 18 million trees.

Back in June, many world leaders came together at the G7 Summit pledging to make big changes to help battle climate change.

In November COP26 will be hosted in Glasgow with more discussion by world leaders and scientists about what can be done to slow climate change.

How would you make where you live better for the environment? Let us know in the comments.