X Games: Gui Khury becomes youngest gold medallist at 12

Gui Khury Instagram Gui posted this picture on his social media after his big win!

A 12-year-old boy from Brazil has made skateboarding history.

Gui Khury is the youngest skateboarder to become a gold medallist at extreme sports competition, X Games.

He beat eight other contestants in the Vert Best Trick contest including skateboarding legend, Tony Hawk.

He became the youngest ever skateboarder to land a move known as the 1080, on a non-mega vert ramp.

The trick, where you have to turn round three times in the air, is known as one of the most difficult to do.

Talking about his win Gui posted on social media "Thank you xgames for this special moment."

This isn't the first time Gui has made history, in 2020 he broke the Guinness World Record for landing the first 1080 degree turn on a vertical ramp tile.

American professional Tom Schaar is one of the few to have completed a 1080, but he used a special ramp that meant he could drop in from 20 metres up to help him reach a higher speed.

Gui just used typical half-pipe like the one you have at your local skate park.

And now he has pulled off the move in competition too!

He was already the youngest skateboarder to complete the 900-degree turn, which he did aged EIGHT!

Now although he is still just 12, he is proving again that he is certainly one to watch.

