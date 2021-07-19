play
Watch Newsround

Minecraft: The Minions have arrived

Last updated at 15:41
comments
View Comments (9)
minions-in-minecraftMinecraft/Illumination

Minions seem to get everywhere - they feature in films, books, toys and games.

But, their latest adventure has got lots of people very excited - the Minions are in Minecraft!

The cheeky yellow creatures arrived in the game on 16 July 2021 as part of a collaboration between Minion makers Illumination and Minecraft.

So, what will these mischievous Minions be up to in the world of Minecraft?

minions-in-minecraftMinecraft/Illumination
Would you have Minions running round your Minecraft universe?

Not only will players be able to have the cute yellow mischief makers running round their world, they'll also be able to help Gru fight some familiar faces.

Vicious Six, El Macho, and Vector are all part of the DLC.

minions-in-minecraftMinecraft/Illumination

Other characters will also be available, like Gru's adopted daughters, Margot, Edith and Agnes and his wife Lucy!

They aren't the only new guys on the Minecraft block either. Last month some other new faces popped up when a special DLC to celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog gave players the option to have Sonic and his friends in their Minecraft world.

Do you play Minecraft? What's your favourite new addition, let us know in the comments!

More like this

sonic-minecraft.

Minecraft: New DLC features Sonic the Hedgehog

Minions Movie World Premiere in London
play
0:28

If you had some minions what would you ask them to do?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • I'm really annoyed. I wanted to try this one out so much because it looks really good but it costs more than £6 to buy. I don't think it's worth it.

  • I don't play minecraft but this sounds epic

  • Add frozen too minecraft too 😁

  • It's very cool I love minions

  • i dont like it that much as it costs money and you could download a similar modpack/addon online although it wont have as much production quality and it is basicly only on pc i doubt many people want to play it

    • U20091628 replied:
      Like the name my guy

  • OMG that looks epic, I don’t even play Minecraft but still

  • I’ve seen this on Minecraft and I really want it

  • I love this new update, and I am definitely going to play with my friends 😀

Top Stories

coronavirus-rules.

How are the rules changing around the UK today?

comments
42
YR6 kids
play
1:43

What's it like to leave Year 6?

strictly-come-dancing

Four new dancers join the Strictly line-up

Newsround Home