Minecraft: The Minions have arrived

Minecraft/Illumination

Minions seem to get everywhere - they feature in films, books, toys and games.

But, their latest adventure has got lots of people very excited - the Minions are in Minecraft!

The cheeky yellow creatures arrived in the game on 16 July 2021 as part of a collaboration between Minion makers Illumination and Minecraft.

So, what will these mischievous Minions be up to in the world of Minecraft?

Minecraft/Illumination Would you have Minions running round your Minecraft universe?

Not only will players be able to have the cute yellow mischief makers running round their world, they'll also be able to help Gru fight some familiar faces.

Vicious Six, El Macho, and Vector are all part of the DLC.

Minecraft/Illumination

Other characters will also be available, like Gru's adopted daughters, Margot, Edith and Agnes and his wife Lucy!

They aren't the only new guys on the Minecraft block either. Last month some other new faces popped up when a special DLC to celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog gave players the option to have Sonic and his friends in their Minecraft world.

Do you play Minecraft? What's your favourite new addition, let us know in the comments!