Lego dinosaurs: Check out these roarsome brick models
An artist has built lots of dinosaurs made from Lego which are going on display in Norwich. There are more than 500,000 Lego bricks and elements used in the models and creator Warren Elsmore hopes they will inspire other people to get creative too.
Say cheese! This guy is one of the many species of dinosaur featured in the exhibit. Some of the models are up to four metres wide! More than 500,000 bricks have been used to make the dinosaurs!
This is the ankylosaurus, the team behind the making of the models have worked closely with palaeontologists -who are experts on dinosaurs - to make sure the models are as accurate as possible. Ankylosaurus were known as "fused lizards" because many of their bones were stuck together, they were heavily armoured dinosaurs with a spiked back and a strong swinging tail!
Martin Barber
Archaeopteryx was one of the earliest known birds. It's thought they would have been around the size of a modern day raven. The creators of the exhibit wanted the models to be colourful and interesting as well as educational.
Martin Barber
Imagine taking a dip in the sea and finding this guy! Artist Warren Elsmore said: "My job is playing with Lego bricks every day, I've loved it since I was a kid and it's just that challenge - the bricks fit together in a certain way but there's also no limits, you can literally build anything out of Lego, and that I really like."
Martin Barber
All of the models have been designed by Warren and his team. "There's some really tough challenges about building Lego models to this size, we need to have special frameworks in them and we have to be careful how we sort of sculpt with the bricks to make sure they look natural and really lifelike," said Mr Elsmore.
Martin Barber
The show also features a model of Dippy, the Natural History Museum's famous dinosaur that has been touring the UK. The real Dippy is completing its tour with a last stop at Norwich Cathedral this autumn.