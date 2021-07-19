Coronavirus: How the rules are changing in the UK on 19 July

The plans include things like, ending the legal requirement to wear face masks in England and removing the rules on social distancing.
Changes also took place in Wales on 17 July, and Northern Ireland are set to ease rules on 26 July.
The prime minister has also warned: "We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday 19 July to life as it was before Covid."
Find out more about the changes below and how they affect you.
Changes in England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the changes earlier in July
Here's how the rules will change for England on July 19:
In his speech Boris Johnson stressed that the pandemic is "far from over and won't be over by 19 July".
Some Covid-19 protection measures, such as wearing masks in enclosed places, may continue but it will be up to individual people to decide whether or not they want to wear one.
What about school?
From 19 July, staggered start and finish times will no longer be necessary (although they may continue until the end of the summer term), and school bubbles will also come to an end.
Face coverings will also no longer be needed and social distancing will no longer be necessary.
From 16 August, under-18s will only have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid.
Changes in Scotland
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the rules
Here's how things will change in Scotland from 19 July:
The government is also considering removing self-isolation rules for school pupils.
Changes in Wales
First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement
Wales moved into Alert Level 1 on 17 July, here's what changed:
The government hopes to move to Alert Level 0 on 7 August. Which would mean there are no legal limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, and all shops and businesses including nightclubs can open.
Face coverings will continue to be required in most indoor public places and on public transport for the present time.
Changes in Northern Ireland
For Northern Ireland, restrictions will be eased on 26 July, if they are approved in a review on 22 July.
