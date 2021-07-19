Coronavirus: How the rules are changing in the UK on 19 July

Getty Images

On Monday 19 July big changes are happening to England and Scotland's Covid restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plans for England's final steps out of lockdown on 6 July, and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland would be moving to level 0 from 19 July.

The plans include things like, ending the legal requirement to wear face masks in England and removing the rules on social distancing.

Changes also took place in Wales on 17 July, and Northern Ireland are set to ease rules on 26 July.

The prime minister has also warned: "We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday 19 July to life as it was before Covid."

Find out more about the changes below and how they affect you.

Changes in England

Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the changes earlier in July

Here's how the rules will change for England on July 19:

Step four changes Face masks will no longer be legally required (although they will be encouraged on public transport or in some shops)

The 1m-plus social distancing rule will end

All legal restrictions on numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed (including weddings, funerals and places of worship)

All businesses, including nightclubs, can reopen

Table service rules at bars and restaurants and venue check-in requirements will be scrapped

The limit on the number of named visitors to care homes will be lifted

Capacity limits for concerts, theatres and sports events will also be removed

Guidance instructing people to work from home where possible will be lifted

Council powers to enforce rules will expire

In his speech Boris Johnson stressed that the pandemic is "far from over and won't be over by 19 July".

Some Covid-19 protection measures, such as wearing masks in enclosed places, may continue but it will be up to individual people to decide whether or not they want to wear one.

What about school?

Getty Images

From 19 July, staggered start and finish times will no longer be necessary (although they may continue until the end of the summer term), and school bubbles will also come to an end.

Face coverings will also no longer be needed and social distancing will no longer be necessary.

From 16 August, under-18s will only have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid.

Changes in Scotland

Getty Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the rules

Here's how things will change in Scotland from 19 July:

Level 0 changes In level zero, up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors at home - compared to six people from three households in levels 1 and 2

Up to 10 people from up to four households can meet in a public indoor space

And up to 15 people from up to 15 households can meet outdoors - whether in a private garden or public place

Children under 12 already don't count towards the total number of people. From Monday, they will not count towards the total number from different households either

Masks will have to be worn in cafes and restaurants when not seated or eating.

In level 0 up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals

Soft play centres can open.

Capacity at events and stadiums can increase to 2,000 seated and 1,000 standing guests outdoors, and 400 indoors

A "gradual" return to office working was due to be part of the move to level zero, but this has now been put back to 9 August

The government is also considering removing self-isolation rules for school pupils.

Changes in Wales

Getty Images First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement

Wales moved into Alert Level 1 on 17 July, here's what changed:

Alert Level 1 Up to six people can meet indoors in private homes, restaurants and holiday accommodation

Organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing

Ice rinks can reopen

No limits on how many people can meet outdoors in public places, or at events

People over 12 still need to wear masks in shops, public transport and other indoor settings

The government hopes to move to Alert Level 0 on 7 August. Which would mean there are no legal limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, and all shops and businesses including nightclubs can open.

Face coverings will continue to be required in most indoor public places and on public transport for the present time.

Changes in Northern Ireland

Getty Images

For Northern Ireland, restrictions will be eased on 26 July, if they are approved in a review on 22 July.