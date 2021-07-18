PM Boris Johnson to isolate after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

Getty Images Mr Javid went to a meeting at Downing street shortly before he tested positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now self-isolate after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The PM had initially said he would take part in a trial that would allow him to take daily tests rather than having to isolate.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive on Saturday morning. The health secretary, who has received both vaccine doses and described his symptoms as "very mild", said he would continue to self-isolate and work from home.

Mr Javid had met with the prime minister and other government ministers at Downing Street the day before his positive test.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who had both been in contact with him, were contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

However, initially they had planned not to self-isolate and, instead, take part in a trial, where they take daily tests and can go out to work if they're negative.

The prime minister and chancellor have now said they will self-isolate as normal.

The change comes after opposition parties said it suggested there was "one rule for them and another for the rest of us".

Downing Street said Boris Johnson will conduct meetings remotely from his home.

Getty Images Mr Javid is now isolating whilst he recovers

Downing Street (where the Prime Minister lives and works) is part of 20 private and public organisations - including Network Rail, Transport for London and the Border Force - who are taking part in a trial, when people pinged after being close to someone who has coronavirus, take daily tests instead of isolating for 10 days.

In November last year, Mr Johnson, six Conservative MPs and two political aides all had to self-isolate after an MP at a Downing Street tested positive for Covid.

On 19 July in England, social distancing rules will end, and the need to self-isolate will be eased, for fully vaccinated people only, four weeks later.

But the government has received criticism over its plans, as the number of daily recorded coronavirus cases is increasing in the UK.